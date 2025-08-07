Counter Terrorism Policing, MI5 and the National Crime Agency have issued a stark warning to parents as the school summer holidays begin, urging them to take action to protect children from extremist content, violent gangs and toxic material online.

Security services issue warning to parents

The three agencies have said that children are at growing risk of online radicalisation and exposure to violent content during the summer break.

MI5 chief Sir Ken McCallum stated that youngsters could be just “a few clicks” away from falling into the clutches of violent extremists.

He said: “In a few clicks, young people can be speaking to terrorists online, consuming violent content.

“Terrorists are using slick propaganda to pull young people down a dangerous and potentially life-changing path.”

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans said: “We encourage parents to activate parental controls on routers, devices and apps, and to start the conversation about online safety.”

Alexander Murray, from the NCA, flagged the rise in web content linked to toxic masculinity.

He said: “There is a fast-growing threat from sadistic and violent online gangs... including fraud, cyber, child sexual abuse, violence and extremism.”