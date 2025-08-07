A top parenting expert has weighed in on the growing concerns over children spending too much time glued to their screens, but says banning them is not the answer.

Boy playing video game

Cindy Smith, a professor of human development and family science at Virginia Tech, says the trick is to work with your kids, not against them.

She explained: “Figure out how to use the screens in ways that support the children’s development and avoid the cases where it’s inhibiting their development."

For younger children, the specialist suggests getting back to basics with a nature walk, a board game or reading a book together. But she admits older kids are harder to peel away from their devices.

She said: "They want to be with their friends, and their connection to their friends is through their phones and through screens and playing video games with friends on the screens."

She warned parents that simply suggesting alternatives is not enough – the child has to want to do them.

“If they don’t enjoy the activity, they’re not going to engage in it no matter what you do. You’ve got to have buy-in from the children and focusing it on their interests.

“It’s just finding what the children are interested in and building on that. So if they’re interested in art, getting them the supplies to be able to engage in the art that they’re interested in and finding out different activities like that.”