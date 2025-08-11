Sophie Turner has silenced a critic who questioned her parenting after she posted snaps from an Oasis concert.

Sophie Turner

The 29-year-old Game of Thrones star shared a carousel of photos from one of the band's recent Wembley Stadium gigs, but one follower was quick to write: "I think she has forgotten that she has two kids".

The actress, who shares daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with ex-husband Joe Jonas, hit back: "Ah I'm so sorry sometimes I forget some people can't think for themselves. So…Get this…There's this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day."

Fans rushed to support her, with one saying: "No one ever asks a dad where their kids are [eye roll emoji]".

Another wrote: "Moms can have fun for the love of God."

Despite early disagreements after their split, the pair have focused on co-parenting their daughters.

Joe recently opened up about life after their divorce, which was finalised in September 2024.

Speaking on the School of Greatness podcast, the 35-year-old singer said: "I have a great co-parenting relationship, which is really important to me. My little ones have some incredible women to look up to, including their mom."