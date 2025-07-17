Kids must be taught the facts about biological sex and gender reassignment without being fed any “particular view”, the Government has ruled.

New teaching guidelines

New guidance released Tuesday (15.07.25) tells schools they “should not teach as fact that all people have a gender identity” and must steer clear of saying social transitioning is a “simple solution” for youngsters feeling distressed or uncomfortable.

The long-awaited rules, which run to 47 pages, aim to keep lessons honest and balanced, without pushing controversial ideas onto children. It comes after growing rows over what children are being taught in relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) classes.

Unlike earlier plans from the last lot in charge, the new guidance scraps proposals for a blanket ban on gender identity topics and drops strict age limits which would have stopped under-nines learning anything about sex.

Ministers said primary schools must talk to parents about what they are teaching and offer help so mums and dads can chat to their own kids about sex education.

The advice reads: “Primary schools should consult parents about the content of anything that will be taught within sex education. This process should include offering parents support in talking to their children about sex education and how to link this with what is being taught in school as well as advice about parents’ right to request withdrawal from sex education.”

But the updated guidance is not just about the birds and the bees. It also covers grim online dangers including sextortion, deepfake porn, online gambling and even the rise of “incel” culture, linking some of it to pornography and misogyny.

The Department for Education said the goal is to give kids the tools to stay safe, understand their bodies and relationships, and know their rights – without pushing an agenda.