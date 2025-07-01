Parents in the US can now opt their children out of lessons involving LGBT-themed books after a Supreme Court ruling branded "chaos" by critics.

US Opt Out

In a 6–3 decision, the court backed families who objected to elementary school reading materials introduced in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The 2022 curriculum featured books with LGBTQ+ characters and topics. Parents from a range of faiths argued the lessons breached their First Amendment rights.

​Associate justice of the Supreme Court Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, said: “The Board’s introduction of the ‘LGBTQ+‑inclusive’ storybooks, along with its decision to withhold notice to parents and to forbid opt outs, places an unconstitutional burden on the parents’ rights to the free exercise of their religion.”

He added: “We reject this chilling vision of the power of the state to strip away the critical right of parents to guide the religious development of their children.”

Lawyer Eric Baxter, who represented the families, called the result “a win‑win situation for parents everywhere”.

But the ruling has sparked backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates and liberal justices. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of three who dissented, warned: “The result will be chaos for this Nation’s public schools.​ Countless interactions that occur every day in public schools might expose children to messages that conflict with a parent’s beliefs."

Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said: "The ruling not only tells LGBTQ+ students that they don’t belong, but that their experiences and existence are less worthy of respect."