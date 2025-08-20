Tommy Fury has lifted the lid on life as a co-parent during his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy Fury on parenting

The Love Island couple, both 26, called time on their relationship last August, a year after getting engaged welcoming their daughter Bambi, who is now two. They are back together, but in his BBC Three show Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury, the boxer talked about how he found parenting difficult while living apart from the influencer.

He admitted: "Obviously it's tricky because Molly's at her house and I'm here at the minute."

He was seen helping Bambi get ready and tucking her into bed, before adding: "When Bambi's here, it's all me, and when she's there, it's all her, so it is tricky. I'm wrapped around her little finger ten times so I'll literally do anything for her. But at least with Molly she knows she can't get away with it. But with me, she definitely can. She can get away with murder."

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae has also opened up about her own parenting struggles.

In a recent YouTube vlog, she admitted: "I'm having one of those days, toddler mum days, where I question, 'am I actually cut out for this?'"

She continued: "When I watch people's videos and hear them talking about motherhood and how much every single minute they love it and I sit there and think, 'is there something wrong with me as a mum?' I can't sit there and say that every single minute I love it and I'm having one of those days."

The influencer explained: "I'm having one of those days where I'm finding [Bambi] impossible, absolutely impossible. Every single thing I try and ask her to do, she will not listen to me."

Reflecting on the challenges, she added: "The fact that there's mums out there that do it with zero support from any family or anyone and have multiple children…the concept of having multiple children, I can't even. I don't know how anybody does that. I just don't."

Molly-Mae also admitted she wants to have another child one day, but is unsure if she could cope.

She said: "I want to have another baby at some point because I want to give Bambi a sibling, but the idea of this times by two, I don't know if I could ever do it. I don't know if I'm cut out for it.'"