North Walsham High School and Long Stratton High School in Norfolk - both run by the Enrich Learning Trust - are leading the controversial move.

Extra holidays offer

Under a new plan, the autumn half-term will be stretched from one week to two, giving families more time to book getaways without breaking the bank.

To claw back lost classroom hours, school days will be slightly longer throughout the year.

James Gosden, executive head at North Walsham, said the change was in response to families desperate for a break but unable to take one.

He said: “Over the past few years, we have had numerous requests for holidays which we cannot authorise. This would provide an opportunity for parents and carers to access cheaper holidays.”

He also claimed it could cut down on staff absences by giving them a “better break”.

But critics slammed the idea, saying it was putting sunbathing over schooling.

Chris McGovern, chairman of the Campaign for Real Education, told MailOnline: “We have to ask what’s more important – a passport to Majorca or a passport to [children’s] futures? We need to be upping the academic demands on children. This is dumbing down.

“Children need to have shorter lessons, rather than longer lessons. They get tired during the day. They have to provide a minimum number of hours per year, so in theory they could just make days longer and longer and the number of days shorter and shorter.

“Education is not about making life easier for teachers – it’s what’s in the best interests for children. The workload for teachers has been reduced, for example school reports are now AI-generated. In some respects, they have never had it so good.”

The new system includes adding 10 minutes to the school day to make up for the longer break.