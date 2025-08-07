Childhood jabs do not increase the risk of autism and could actually offer protection against the condition, scientists have revealed.

Vaccines do not cause autism

A massive study of more than 1.2 million children born in Denmark between 1997 and 2018 found no link between routine vaccinations and any major long-term health conditions, including neurodevelopmental disorders like autism and ADHD.

Experts used health records from Denmark's nationwide Medical Birth Registry to check for 50 chronic illnesses, including autoimmune diseases, allergies and asthma.

And despite anti-vaccine campaigners repeatedly targeting aluminium - an ingredient added to some vaccines to boost immune response - researchers found no evidence it causes any harm.

The findings, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, deliver another hammer blow to long-debunked claims that jabs are behind the rise in autism cases.

Professor Anders Hviid, senior study author, said: "Our study addresses many of these concerns and provides clear and robust evidence for the safety of childhood vaccines.

"This is evidence that parents need to make the best choices for the health of their children."

Doubts over the MMR jab first exploded in 1998 when ex-doctor Andrew Wakefield claimed the vaccine was linked to autism – an outrageous theory that cost him his medical licence and has been repeatedly debunked by medics across the globe.