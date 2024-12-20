Different parents and parenting practices are the norm for us, and we know that what might work for ones may not work for the others.

Aleksandra Novozhylova

But Aleksandra Novozhylova begs to differ.

For her, parent-child relationships affect personal and spiritual development, and applying various parenting techniques may hinder each member’s path to inner peace.

In her mind, parenting practices should focus on three things: empathy, communication, and harmony.

Aleksandra stresses that cultivating empathy, improving communication, and creating harmony within families opens opportunities for spiritual connection and growth both for adults and children.

She believes family relationships are the cornerstone of self-awareness, emotional health, and spiritual development.

And Sasha is dedicated to bringing this perspective into households across the globe.

Aleksandra’s work is deeply rooted in her academic background in sociology and practical psychology. Using her expertise, she bridges contemporary methodologies with the timeless spiritual principles she embodies as a leader in Oneness University’s Golden Age Movement. Her teachings focus on fostering emotional bonds between relatives, emphasizing their importance in achieving self-discovery and enlightenment.

The movement, founded on principles of interconnectedness, love, and compassion, aims to promote global harmony through individual and collective transformation of consciousness.

In Aleksandra's view, families act as microcosms of the broader spiritual community—essential to building a society grounded in love and unity.

She highlights that nurturing empathy, understanding, and cooperation within the home reflects the initiative's larger aspiration for a harmonious world. Thus, families become examples of the oneness and unity the Golden Age Movement aspires to cultivate globally

For Aleksandra, individuals' personal and spiritual growth is intrinsically tied to the dynamics of their closest relationships. Aligning family interactions with the movement's principles can empower households to play an active role in its mission for a harmonious and enlightened society. Aleksandra’s method of blending unique disciplines in spirituality practices enabled her to make teachings accessible and impactful for clans from diverse cultural and spiritual backgrounds.

However, how can relatives do it?Aleksandra’s answer is simple—cultivate mutual understanding.

She advocates for practical, everyday strategies kin groups can practise to enhance their relationships. Some of her most effective techniques include:

Guided Communication Exercises: Families engage in open and respectful dialogues where members express their thoughts and feelings without judgment. These exercises help build trust and emotional security.

Gratitude Rituals: Daily gratitude practices enable family members to acknowledge and appreciate each other’s contributions, fostering a positive and supportive atmosphere.

Reflective Journaling: Writing down thoughts and emotions helps people process their experiences and gain deeper insights into their relationships.

These strategies nurture a supporting environment, allowing each member to grow emotionally and familial relationships to flourish into a cohesive unit.

Central to Aleksandra’s philosophy is the role of forgiveness as a cornerstone of family growth. She highlights that addressing unresolved conflicts and releasing resentment help households rebuild trust and foster mutual respect.

However, forgiveness is easier said than done, and she knows this fact.

To address this issue, Aleksandra suggests that kin groups engage in activities promoting healing and understanding, such as mindfulness practices and guided forgiveness sessions.

According to her, these activities enable close-knit units to release past grievances and embrace new beginnings, leading to a more supportive environment at home.

Furthermore, Aleksandra extends her focus beyond communication and forgiveness.

She believes these two are only parts of the equation—and practice lies at the centre.

The question is, what can families do to apply this equation to their daily lives?

For Aleksandra, the little things count—by simply doing activities together.

She recommends shared activities for clans, such as meditation, breathing exercises, and visualisation techniques. According to her, incorporating these activities into households' daily routines can help deepen relationships.

Aleksandra advises that engaging in spiritual activities as a family creates shared moments of peace. This opens opportunities for strengthening bonds and equips relatives to tackle challenges with greater clarity and compassion.

As she helped families bond together and repair relationships, she also became one step closer to achieving her goal of oneness with the universe. Her teachings enabled individuals and close-knit groups to become self-aware and more empathetic about others, transforming how we connect with people within and outside the family.

However, Aleksandra's beliefs soon became challenged—not by other spiritual leaders, but by the Russian government.

Sasha conducts her sessions with individuals and families using online platforms and word-of-mouth referrals, addressing topics ranging from improving relationships to setting personal goals and mental well-being.

Her unwavering dedication enabled Aleksandra to continue sharing her teachings, even in adversity. Through her efforts, countless households found renewed hope and strength, transforming their relationships and redefining personal growth.

As she looks ahead, Aleksandra stands firm on her mission—bridging generational gaps and fostering empathy within families. She highlights that it's her way of contributing to greater compassion and harmony across communities, regardless of geography.

She insists that strengthening familial bonds can unlock people's potential for spiritual connection and enlightenment, creating positivity that extends far beyond the home.

To achieve her goal, Aleksandra plans to expand her teachings to a global audience with specific focus on North America, and focus on new programs and resources catering to households' unique needs in different cultural contexts. She's adamant about innovating and adapting her methods to realize her vision of a more compassionate and connected world.

Aleksandra Novozhylova is a spiritual teacher and life coach with a strong commitment to helping kin groups thrive. Through her work, she has transformed the lives of clients and participants and set a new standard for how close-knit units approach personal and spiritual growth.

Aleksandra's beliefs and efforts inspire relatives to embrace empathy, understanding, and forgiveness as essential tools for building stronger relationships. She's simply not working with households—she's become a beacon of hope for those seeking to navigate the complexities of modern family life.