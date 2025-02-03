Carole Middleton has been "a rock" for Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Princess of Wales is in remission from cancer

The 43-year-old royal recently announced that she's in remission from cancer, and a royal expert has now revealed that Carole, the princess' mother, has been a huge support to her daughter throughout her health troubles.

Ingrid Seward told HELLO! magazine: "Carole has always been a rock for Kate, especially this past year - she’s been amazing.

"I have met her a couple of times and the word that keeps coming back to me is ‘strength.’ I imagine her as a sort of pioneer woman driving a wagon with a rifle at her feet, and three children in the back, fighting off any enemy. Basically, that’s what she’s been doing all her life, isn’t it?"

The royal expert claimed that Carole, 70, has been a "helpful, practical and unflappable" influence.

Ingrid added: "Rather than ask what she can do, she just gets on with it; she’s very proactive. When William went back to royal duties, she was doing the school run and probably doing things like filling the freezer with the kids’ favourite foods.

"Looking after the three kids would have been absolutely no problem for her whatsoever and Kate would have been able to relax in the knowledge that her mother’s hand was on the wheel."

The princess recently released a statement, confirming that she's in remission from cancer.

Catherine - who has Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, with Prince William - wrote on X: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C (sic)"