Catherine, Princess of Wales, will make an appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday (14.07.24).

Catherine, Princess of Wales, to make Wimbledon appearance

The 42-year-old royal - who announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy - will make a rare public appearance at the final of the men's singles tournament this weekend, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Catherine is expected to present the trophies in her role as patron of the All England Club.

This will only be her second official public event in seven months, after she attended Trooping the Colour on June 15.

Catherine - who has three children with her husband Prince William - has been recuperating privately after undergoing abdominal surgery in January and then discovering she had cancer.

She said in a video address in March: "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."