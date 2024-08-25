Catherine, Princess of Wales has made a triumphant return to public royal duties amid her preventative cancer treatment.

Catherine, Princess of Wales has made a triumphant return to public royal duties amid her preventative cancer treatment

The royal mother-of-three, 42, revealed her health battle in March after months of speculation about her whereabouts and wellbeing and has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the announcement – but on Sunday (25.08.24) was seen joining the Royal Family to celebrate King Charles’ official birthday.

She was photographed beaming as she waved to fans along with her three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis – who were all cheered by crowds in The Mall, London, after they leaft Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession for the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

It had been doubted she would show up for the ceremony as she missed the rehearsal last week for the Trooping.

Confirmation she was going to attend was only given at 6pm on Saturday (24.08.24.)

King Charles, 75, is also suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer, which was detected after he had a routine operation to rectify an enlarged prostate.

Catherine was surrounded by other members of the royal family on Sunday, including her husband Prince William, 42, as well as with Princess Anne, Colonel of the Blues and Royals and Prince Edward, Colonel of the Scots Guards.

Charles rode in a carriage with Queen Camilla, 77, and he inspected the officers and guardsmen on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall from the coach instead of on a horse.

In another change, Catherine did not join senior family members on a dais, but watched the spectacle with her children from the Duke of Wellington’s former office.

The military event, also known as the Birthday Parade, is a gift from the Household Division, which Charles first attended in 1951 aged three.

Catherine said in an update on her cancer treatment and summer plans:

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months.

“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”