Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been praised for her "humanity and kindness" by a teenage cancer sufferer.

Liz Hutton meets Catherine, Princess of Wales

The 42-year-old royal - who announced last month she had completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment after undergoing abdominal surgery earlier in the year - and her husband Prince William met with aspiring photographer Liz Hatton at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (02.10.24) after she had photographed an investiture ceremony carried out by the Prince of Wales, and the 16 year old was touched by the "normal" nature of the royal couple.

Liz - who has been told she has between six months and three years to live after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called desmoplastic small round cell tumour - admitted it was a "massive shock" when the couple walked into the room.

She added to BBC Radio 4's 'Today' programme: "None of us were really expecting it necessarily — except for my little brother apparently!

“Talking to them was amazing ‘cause it was like talking to anyone, like just a normal person. There was no sort of grandeur about them, there was just humanity and kindness.”

Liz was invited to the investiture after her mother Vicky Roboyna shared the teenager's "photography bucket list" to X, with William hearing about the viral post through the London Air Ambulance Charity, of which he serves as patron.

Liz said: "[I want to fill my life with] as many good experiences as I can because those happy memories are what’s going to be what’s important not just to me but to the people around me who experience them with me.”

Her mother added: “Would we choose to have Liz forever and none of these experiences — of course we would. But that’s not on the cards and we’re so very grateful that people have just gone out of their way to make things happen for her and make some of her dreams come true.”

Photos of Liz's meeting, including Catherine hugging the teenager, were shared on the royal couple's Instagram account along with a personal caption.

It read: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today.

“A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both.

“Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W and C.”