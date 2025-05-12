Catherine, Princess of Wales has urged people to "reconnect to nature" in order to "revive and renew".

Catherine, Princess of Wales believes it is important to reconnect with nature

The 43-year-old royal has marked the season of "rebirth, hope and new beginnings" and discussed how the natural world has become her "sanctuary" in the first of a new 'Mother Nature' video series that has been released to mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The video was released on Catherine and her husband Prince William's social media channels and included footage from their recent visit to the Isle of Mull in Scotland.

In a voiceover, she said: “The natural world’s capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations.

“It is through nature, that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience.

"Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other.

“Spring is a season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings. From the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life, and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation, and positive, hopeful change.

“Just as nature revives and renews so too can we. Let us reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts. It is often from the smallest of seeds that the greatest change can happen, and in this ever-growing complex world, we need to hold on to what connects us all.

“Spring is here, so let’s make the most of it together.”

Catherine - who has made a return to royal duties this year after spending much of 2024 out of the spotlight focusing on her health and undergoing preventative chemotherapy - believes focusing on nature is particularly important amid the "challenges" of the "digital world".

She captioned the video: “This year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, we are celebrating humanity’s longstanding connection to nature, and its capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit.

“As we confront the challenges of an increasingly complex and digital world, the importance of the connection between humanity and nature takes on even more significance.

“The Mother Nature series is a reminder and reflection of the beauty and complexity of the human experience. It is a tribute to the lessons we can learn from nature, helping us to foster our own growth, strengthen our bonds with the world around us and each other. C”

Catherine will be releasing a new video for each season as part of the series.

Kensington Palace said: “Through the new video series, we will be spotlighting the beauty of our changing seasons here in the UK, and in doing so aiming to remind everyone just how much good can be done by spending time in nature – wherever you live in the country.”