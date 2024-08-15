Elizabeth Debicki had to "unwind the wheel" after playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'.

Elizabeth Debicki starred as Princess Diana on the final two seasons of The Crown

The 33-year-old actress starred as the late royal - who was killed in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36 - in the hit Netflix drama, but admitted that because she had to change her native Australian accent for the role, she had to spend a bit of time trying to get back to normal after filming had finished.

She said: "My voice changed quite a bit and I kind of had to consciously bring it back to my own voice where my voice wants to sit and also my own accent. I had to work so hard at getting the voice that I sort of ingrained it so deeply in myself that I had to unwind the wheel."

The 'Night Manager' star - who took over the part of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin to portray her final years - admitted that she was "doing quite a lot of physical stuff as well" to portray the character as well, but was shocked when people pointed out to her that she was still trying to emulate the character and had to make a "conscious" effort to stop.

She said: "Someone said to me, 'I think you're doing it when you're trying to convince people something.' If someone was like, 'You can't go that way.' I [found] myself sort of saying, 'Are you sure?' And then I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm slipping into this.

"That has left me now, but I had to do it consciously."

The historical drama ran for six seasons and charted the reign of Queen Elizabeth from her accession to the throne up until the 2005 wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and Elizabeth noted that her Emmy nomination has been a "lovely end" to the whole project.

She said: "The show's been running for a long time and my cast and I have been kind of on this ride for nearly three years in a way, in terms of prep and then shooting and press, and so it's just a lovely end to a long and beautiful — but sometimes really challenging — chapter as actors."