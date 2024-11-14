Dominic West loved people bowing to him as he played Prince Charles in 'The Crown'.

The 55-year-old actor portrayed the future British monarch in the final two seasons of the Netflix royal drama and took a huge amount of pleasure from the respect his alter ego was afforded.

Asked about the best part of playing the royal, Dominic told People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue: "The fact that everyone bows to you and I can't overestimate how much that cheers you up. I tried to get my children to do it after I'd come home from work, and they wouldn't obviously.

"It's amazing when everyone who came in the room would have to bow to me. And I think if you have that in your life, like Charles does, it must make you feel very different."

Dominic revealed that he had fond memories of the drama's final episode when the then Prince of Wales married Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams).

'The Wire' star recalled: "The last week was amazing, because they blew quite a big budget on the last episode, which Stephen Daldry directed.

"So, I got married to Olivia Williams who plays Camilla in this amazing church in York in England, called York Minster, which is this amazing Gothic cathedral.

"We had a full church choir, a full orchestra, and I think about 40 cherry trees, and then 400 extras all bowing to us as we walked down the aisle. That was pretty special.

"That was really special, with the choir going and the organ and the orchestra, and that was amazing. I thought, 'Wow, this is an expensive show'."

Meanwhile, Dominic revealed that he would like to be a farmer if he wasn't an actor.

The father-of-five said: "I live in the country in England and outside Bath, and I keep pigs and chickens and I live next to a farm, and I'm very good friends with a farmer. I sort of thought I wouldn't mind being a farmer. And I think I met a farmer who farms on a farm that's actually owned by, or was owned by Prince Charles, because as the Prince of Wales, he has this portfolio of farms. And she said that she thinks if he wasn't King, that's what he'd like to be, more than anything as a farmer. And I think I'm probably the same."