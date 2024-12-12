Donald Trump has been named Person of the Year by Time magazine.

Donald Trump is Time's Person of the Year

The president elect - who previously took the title in 2006 - beat out a shortlist that included his White House rival, Vice-President Kamala Harris, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanjahu, Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, Catherine, Princess of Wales, controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, and billionaire X boss Elon Musk to take the coveted accolade.

In an accompanying interview, the 78-year-old business mogul revealed one of his first acts when he returns to office will be to pardon most of the rioters accused or convicted of storming the Capitol after he lost the last election.

He said: “It’s going to start in the first hour. Maybe the first nine minutes.”

In addition, Trump also plans to reverse many of current president Joe Biden's Executive Orders, expand the drilling of oil on federal land, and crack down on immigration, the latter of which he plans to force foreign governments to cooperate with.

He said: “I’ll get them into every country, or we won’t do business with those countries.”

And if Trump's bills are blocked through Congress, he will take action to force his position.

He said: “If I have even a little bit of trouble. I go to an Executive Order because I can get it done.”

Time's Person of the Year is who the magazine view as "the individual who, for better or for worse, did the most to shape the world and the headlines over the past 12 months"

The outlet noted: "In many years, that choice is a difficult one. In 2024, it was not.

"Since he began running for President in 2015, perhaps no single individual has played a larger role in changing the course of politics and history than Trump.

"He shocked many by winning the White House in 2016, then led the US through a chaotic term that included the first year of a pandemic as well as a period of nationwide protest, and that ended with his losing the election by 7 million votes and provoking the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The smart money wagered that we had witnessed the end of Trump.

"If that moment marked Trump’s nadir, today we are witnessing his apotheosis. On the cusp of his second presidency, all of us—from his most fanatical supporters to his most fervent critics—are living in the Age of Trump."