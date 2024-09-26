James Middleton says Catherine, the Princess of Wales is "doing ok" after completing her cancer treatment.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales is 'doing ok' after her cancer treatment

The 42-year-old royal underwent abdominal surgery in January and subsequently announced she would have a course of preventative chemotherapy, and now her younger brother has given an update on her health.

Appearing on 'TODAY', he said: "She's doing ok. It’s not for me to share on her behalf, you know, how everything’s going.

"But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process.”

James recently revealed her dog Orla - who he gave to the princess and her family, including husband Prince William - will have been a great source of support.

Asked if Orla will have supported Catherine through her illness, he told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something. So I'm certain that for them, Orla is doing her job in supporting her family."

James - who has been open about his struggles with depression - also knows Catherine can rely on their family, as well as husband Prince William and their three children, for support.

He said: "We are certainly a close family that goes through things together.

"That was the experience I had through my challenges, and I certainly feel like it's something that her [Catherine's] family and our family are doing too."

Earlier this month, the Princess confirmed she had finished her chemotherapy treatment.

In a statement on X, she wrote: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.

"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."