Janet Jackson’s trousers split up her backside when she was performing for Queen Elizabeth.

The 58-year-old singer – who famously accidentally bared her chest at the 2004 Super Bowl – admitted to another embarrassing wardrobe mishap while looking back on some of her most iconic fashion looks.

She told British Vogue about the incident in the 1990s when she was shown the outfit she wore for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 1990 and the ensemble that became synonymous with her album ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’.

Janet said the look was inspired by the Ray Bradbury book ‘Fahrenheit 451’, as her shirt had a silver plate on the neck – and added she added a “lot more” to the outfit to it in the form of more metal with the help of fashion designer Bill Whitten.

She added: “He did a wonderful job, a beautiful job. Funny story about this outfit.

“I was performing for the Queen of England and we were doing ‘Rhythm Nation’.

“Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack. I couldn’t believe it happened. I thought, ‘Oh my God’.

“And then I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened.”

Janet added she was then very careful to never turn her back to the Queen so she would not “flash” the monarch – saying about the rest of her performance: “I just faced forward.”

She also told Vogue how she was delighted to now be working with designer Thom Browne, 58, who created the outfits for her most recent North America tour.

The singer said: “I’m so happy he’s become a friend. There’s certain designers that are just genius to me.

“Thom is right in there. He’s a true genius and he did this for me for tour. And I think he made it him, but he also made it me.”