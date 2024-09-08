King Charles has continued his return to public life by commemorating the second anniversary of his mother Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The 75-year-old monarch, who is said to be “doing well” amid his cancer fight, was driven to Crathie Kirk near his late mum’s beloved Balmoral home on Sunday (08.09.24), to mark her passing at the Scottish estate in September 2022 aged 96.

He was photographed appearing in good spirits as he and his wife Queen Camilla, 77, attended a church service in the afternoon to mark the occasion.

Charles was dressed in a charcoal grey suit teamed with a black and burgundy tie, while Camilla was in a red and green tartan ensemble and matching hat.

The visit came a day after Charles’ health is said to be heading in a “very positive” direction.

He revealed earlier this year he was battling an unnamed form of cancer which was detected after he went into hospital for a routine operation to correct an enlarged prostate, and a royal source said he is well on the road to recovery.

The insider told the Daily Mail Charles has also coped with the past year – which has also seen his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, have preventative cancer treatment – with a “determination to be as public as he was able” about his fight to reassure the nation about his capabilities as king.

They added: “Health has to remain the number one priority, albeit heading in a very positive trajectory.”

Charles and Camilla are set to go on a tour of Australia and Samoa in the autumn.

It will mark their first major overseas trip since news of Charles’ cancer was broken.

Camilla has been undertaking public royal visits in the last year and has repeatedly told royal fans during the trips Charles is strong and fighting back.

She gave her latest insight into Charles’ treatment this week when she opened a cancer centre in Bath – saying he is doing “very well”.

Charles stayed away from public duties for around three months after he was diagnosed with cancer in January.

He returned to work in April with a visit to a cancer centre in London where he met with fellow patients, and insiders say “down time” is set to be incorporated into his and Camilla’s visit to Australia and Samoa.