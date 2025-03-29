King Charles has extended his condolences to the people of Myanmar following a deadly earthquake that has claimed more than 1,000 lives.

The 76-year-old monarch, who was recently hospitalised due to side effects from cancer treatment, released a statement on the Royal Family’s Instagram page on Saturday (29.03.25) morning expressing his sympathies with victims of the catastrophe.

Referencing his wife Queen Camilla, 77, it said: “My wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with its tragic loss of life and appalling damage to homes, buildings and livelihoods, not to mention the destruction of sacred pagodas, monasteries and other places of worship.”

Charles added in the statement: “I know that the people of Myanmar continue to endure so much hardship and tragedy in your lives, and I have long admired your extraordinary resilience and spirit.

“At this most difficult and heartbreaking of times, my wife and I send our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the profound tragedy of losing their loved ones, their homes and their precious livelihoods.”

The earthquake, which struck on Friday with a magnitude of 7.7, had its epicentre near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city.

It has resulted in more than 1,000 deaths and left 2,376 people injured, according to Myanmar's military-led government.

The tremors were also felt in neighbouring Thailand, where authorities reported six fatalities and 26 injuries at three construction sites, including a partially built high-rise in Bangkok that collapsed.

Thai officials confirmed 47 people remain missing.

Charles, who had been admitted to hospital on Thursday (27.03.25), is understood to be staying at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire as he recovers.

Buckingham Palace had stated he had experienced “temporary” side effects” from his ongoing cancer treatment, requiring a short period of observation.

The king later cancelled a scheduled engagement in Birmingham.

On Friday (28.03.25) morning, Charles was seen leaving Clarence House in London in a black Audi. Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 he had been diagnosed with an as-yet undisclosed form of cancer and was receiving treatment.

The monarch resumed public duties in April last year while continuing to undergo weekly medical care, and the palace has since stated he is “moving in a positive direction” in his treatment.