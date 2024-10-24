King Charles III has been declared a Samoan "high chief".

King Charles has been made a Samoan high chief

The 75-year-old British monarch is currently in Australia and Samoa on an 11-day tour - his first major overseas trip since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year - and he took part in a traditional kava-drinking ceremony with a group of bare-chested Samoans.

The King and Queen Camilla visited the village of Moata'a, and he was made 'Tui Taumeasina', which means high chief.

And in the separate kava-drinking ceremony on Thursday (24.10.24), kava roots were paraded around the tent.

He was presented with a half-coconut filled with the kava brew, which is slightly intoxicating and peppery, while the drink - which is known as "ava" locally - holds a special place in Pacific culture.

When the drink was ready, a Samoan man screamed as he decanted it, and then gave it to the king, who said "May God bless this ava" before taking a sip.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with "a form of cancer".

The king underwent a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate and doctors noticed a "separate issue of concern" that led to his cancer diagnosis.

Thew king - who recently spent six days in Australia - is said to be in "good spirits".

Royal biographer Robert Hardman told PEOPLE: "He is in good spirits. He is not having to second guess what Buckingham Palace might think on a particular issue, as he is in charge."

Charles also appreciated having the support of Camilla, 77, on the royal tour.

Robert said: "She keeps his spirits up and is a reassurance, but she also steps in here and there.

"We know she is not particularly keen on long-haul travel and yet has thrown herself into this trip."

The Palace said at the time of his diagnosis: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."