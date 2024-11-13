King Charles met the star-studded cast of 'Gladiator II' at the movie's world premiere in London.

King Charles at the premiere in London

The 75-year-old monarch met the likes of Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and director Sir Ridley Scott at the premiere, which was held in Leicester Square on Wednesday (13.11.24).

Charles arrived at the event in his state Bentley limousine, and he posed for photographers on the red carpet, while wearing a black tuxedo, which he teamed with a bowtie.

Queen Camilla missed the premiere after she was recently diagnosed with a "seasonal chest infection". The Queen also missed Remembrance events in London over the weekend.

Despite this, Camilla was able to chat to a slew of Hollywood A-listers at Buckingham Palace prior to the premiere.

She told Ridley at the event: "I am so sorry I'm not coming tonight. I'd be coughing throughout it."

Meanwhile, the King was diagnosed with "a form of cancer" earlier this year, and he continues to receive treatment for the disease.

Despite this, Buckingham Palace previously insisted that he wanted to return to public duties "as soon as possible".

The Palace said in a statement in February: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."