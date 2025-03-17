King Charles has been praised for his "modern vision" for royal buildings.

King Charles is to allow tourists to visit St James Palace

The 76-year-old monarch is set to open the doors of St. James Palace for guided tours for the first time, and his former butler Grant Harrold - who worked at Highgrove for the then-Prince of Wales between 2004 and 2011 - thinks it will be a "great experience" for tourists because there are so many "interesting" things to see there.

Speaking on behalf of JeffBet, Grant said: "For any royal enthusiasts, it’s a very exciting prospect, and equally of the East Wing at Buckingham Palace, and Balmoral last year, the fact they’ve opened both of these is also a big thing...

"It’s got one of the oldest surviving Tudor fireplaces which has got Anne Boleyn’s initials in which is unusual. That's one of the major features visitors might get to see.

"You’ve also got the throne room and you’ll get to see where the King had his privy council, where the proclamation was done. It’ll be an interesting experience.

"It just shows the King is taking on a more modern vision for homes that were once very, very private. Now, they want to have people walk through the doors many monarchs, presidents and celebrities have.

"It’s a great experience and one the public are sure to enjoy."

Royal fans are most likely to recognise the "stunning" rooms from when Prince William and then-Kate Middleton, who is now known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced their engagement.

Grant said: "It’s really interesting the King is opening up St James’ Palace. Last year it was Balmoral and St James’ is an equally private place.

"You only get to see it if you're invited to royal events. It’s where a lot of them take place, such as farewell parties, Christmas parties.

"The rooms are stunning, people will recognise them from the famous engagement photos of William and Kate."

