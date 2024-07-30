King Charles and Queen Camilla are “profoundly shocked” after a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event left two children dead.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are ‘profoundly shocked’ after a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event left two children dead

The monarch, 75, and his 77-year-old wife spoke out after kids were targeted in an attack in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday (29.07.24) – which onlookers described as straight out of a “horror film” – and that also left six young victims and two adults who tried to shield them from harm in a critical condition.

He and Camilla posted on the Royal Family’s X account: “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

Armed police and paramedics were called to the Hart Space Studios in the wake of reports of multiple stabbings at 11.50am, after dozens of children gathered for a “Taylor Swift yoga and dance” summer holiday club.

Officers say 17-year-old boy from Banks has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and two adults who tried to defend the children are also in critical condition after being injured.

Eyewitnesses said the scene was like “something in a horror movie”.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told a press conference the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when a 17-year-old with a knife walked in and started his “horrendous and ferocious attack”.

The force added the teenager remains in police custody and will be questioned, with officers confirming the man is from the Banks area but originally from Cardiff.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing and multiple witnesses described seeing a man in a black hood at the scene of the carnage.