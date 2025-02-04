King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared a message of love to mark World Cancer Day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have sent a message of support to those battling cancer

The 76-year-old monarch - who was diagnosed with cancer a year ago - and his wife, 77, marked February 4 with a special message to those battling the disease, and the various people and organisations helping those in need.

They wrote in a statement on the Royal Family's official X account: "This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis – as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities and families who work tirelessly to support them."

The post included the prayer hands emoji, and directed people "in need of support" to Macmillan Cancer Support, Maggie's Centres and Cancer Research UK.

Alongside the message was a video featuring the likes of Tom Daley - who lost his father to cancer - as well as Adele Roberts, Amy Dowden and Sir Chris Hoy reflecting on their own battles.

Olympic cyclist Chris was diagnised with stage 4 prostate cancer in September 2023, and announced 13 months later that his condition was terminal. He said in the video: "We're all in this together, you're not alone.

"Keep living life every single day, keep smiling, and don't forget to enjoy the here and now."

Meanwhile, a new photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales taken by her son Prince Louis, six, was released to mark World Cancer Day.

The picture showed Catherine - who announced last month she is in remission from cancer - in a frosty woodland in Windsor, with her arms open.

She captioned the picture: "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease."

Over the weekend, Catherine insisted soecity needed a "rebalance" to let people focus on their mental and phusical health, as she returns to work gradually following her cancer treament.

In her charity's report, she warned: "At times, it can feel like the world is filled with mistrust and misunderstanding, leaving many people feeling isolated and vulnerable during difficult times."