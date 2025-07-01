King Charles has decided to retire the Royal train.

The locomotive has been used to transport members of the royal family around Britain since 1840 but will be decommissioned in 2027 as the monarch seeks to modernise and cut costs.

James Chalmers, Keeper of the Privy Purse, has described the decision as an example of the royals applying "fiscal discipline" in their drive to deliver "value for money".

He said: "The royal train, of course, has been part of national life for many decades, loved and cared for by all those involved.

"But in moving forward, we must not be bound by the past. Just as so many parts of the royal household's work have been modernised and adapted to reflect the world of today, so too, the time has come to bid the fondest of farewells, as we seek to be disciplined and forward in our allocation of funding.

"With His Majesty's support, it has therefore been decided that the process to decommission the royal train will commence next year."

The 76-year-old monarch and other members of the royal family will rely on two helicopters once the nine-carriage train ceases operations in early 2027, according to the royal accounts.

It is hoped that that the royal train - which was a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth and used extensively to mark both her Golden and Diamond Jubilee celebrations - will make further visits across the UK before a long-term home is found for the carriages to possibly go on display.

Meanwhile, Charles has been receiving regularly treatment after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year but suggested in May that is "on the better side" of his journey with the illness.

Florist Safeena Khan, who spoke to the monarch as he visited the city of Bradford, told MailOnline: "He asked me how I was, and I asked him how he was. There was some pleasantries towards the end, but it was a lovely conversation."

Khan added that Charles gave her a “thumbs up” when she asked about his health and told her: “I’d like to think I'm on the better side (of my cancer journey)."