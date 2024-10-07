King Charles will reportedly "pause" his cancer treatment so he can take part in a tour of Australia and Samoa.

King Charles is preparing for a trip Down Under

The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla are due to fly Down Under next week to kick off the visit on October 18 and now it's been reported Charles, 75, is planning to have treatment right up until he flies out but will take a short break while he's away and pick it up again after he returns.

The Daily Mail newspaper reports the King "will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies but that his doctors are happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away."

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February after undergoing surgery for a prostate issue, but he returned to public life in April and has been deemed well enough for the Australia visit as well as the trip to Samoa.

Charles and the Queen will meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra and they will also lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial and visit the iconic Sydney Opera House.

A statement added: "The King, who has this year been receiving treatment for cancer, will meet Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer, both Australians of the Year, and will hear about the work they do to help those affected by melanoma, one of Australia’s most common cancers."

Charles and the Queen will subsequently travel to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The meeting will be Charles' first since he became the head of the Commonwealth, following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

The trip will cover around 30,000 miles and takes place over 11 days with the royal couple set to take part in up to 10 engagements per day,

However, officials are believed to have scheduled in plenty of down time to ensure the King gets enough rest.