King Charles has been urged to address the nation to "put fears at rest" if evidence is published that confirms life outside of Earth.

British academic Professor Simon Holland, who has collaborated with NASA on various projects, recently suggested scientists from Mark Zuckerberg's Breakthrough Listen group were analysing data and preparing to make an announcement of having found evidence of "non-human extraterrestrial intelligence" in the Galaxy, and so 'The King Of UFOs' filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee has called on the monarch to take swift action if any official statement is made.

He said: "We are literally weeks away from the biggest discovery ever. If we have evidence to an intelligent advanced civilisation in our galaxy then we are no longer alone, contact may be made and then there will be important issues to be faced.

"With the Presidential election in the US the world's leading superpower may be too distracted to deal with this properly. I urge our King and our prime minister Keir Starmer to step forward and help humanity deal with this profound moment.

"King Charles is an important figure in the world, he is a unifying figure one that wants to be defender of all faiths. Should we make contact with another civilisation in our galaxy it will raise important spiritual and philosophical questions.

"The King will have to address the nation in a King's speech to put our fears at rest and to reassure his citizens."

Mark - whose film examines the royal family's links in UFOs and the paranormal - has previously spoken to Seth Shostak, the Chief Astronomer of SETI (Search For Extra Terrestrial Intelligence) who has been searching our galaxy for signs of life for over 40 years, and the expert thinks any discovery would have a huge impact.

Shostak says in Mark's film 'God Versus Aliens' :"It will be like Columbus discovering the new world. An intelligent more advanced civilisation may bring its own gods, religion and beliefs and impose them on us. Or they might have none at all. Either way it might be like a reverse colonialism."

Professor Holland explained recently Breakthrough Listen had found evidence of alien life "a few years ago" but were growing closer to making an announcement.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We have found a non-human extraterrestrial intelligence in our galaxy, and people don't know about it...

"They found the evidence of a non-human technological signature a few years ago, using the Parkes telescope in Australia."

'The King of UFOs' is out now on Amazon Prime Video.