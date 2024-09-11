King Charles is set to visit Australia and Samoa in October.

The 75-year-old monarch and Queen Camilla will begin their autumn tour of the countries on October 18, with Charles' engagements set to "celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa".

Charles and the Queen will meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra.

The royals will lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial during their tour, while they will also visit the iconic Sydney Opera House.

A statement added: "The King, who has this year been receiving treatment for cancer, will meet Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer, both Australians of the Year, and will hear about the work they do to help those affected by melanoma, one of Australia’s most common cancers."

Charles and the Queen will subsequently travel to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The meeting will be Charles' first since he became the head of the Commonwealth, following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

Buckingham Palace announced in February that Charles had been diagnosed with "a form of cancer".

The monarch underwent a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate and doctors noticed a "separate issue of concern" that led to his cancer diagnosis.

The Palace said at the time: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."