King Charles has warned Canada is facing ‘unprecedented challenges’

The monarch, 76, who is still carrying out royal tours and engagements as he undergoes cancer treatment, made the alarming declaration as he opened the country’s new parliamentary session in Ottawa on Tuesday (27.05.25.)

Charles, who serves as Canada’s head of state, delivered the speech from the throne at the Senate of Canada Building, marking the start of a new session of Parliament at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The event followed rising tensions between Canada and the United States after US President Donald Trump threatened to annex the country.

Speaking in French during the speech, Charles said: “We must face reality: since the Second World War, our world has never been more dangerous and unstable.

“Canada is facing challenges that, in our lifetimes, are unprecedented.” He added that many Canadians feel “anxious and worried about the drastically changing world around them.”

The monarch also praised Canada’s national character, describing its identity as “rooted in bravery and sacrifice to defend national values”, which he said was “tied to the diversity and kindness of Canadians”.

Reflecting on the country’s evolution over the past 70 years since his mother Queen Elizabeth II opened Parliament, Charles said: “Canada has dramatically changed: repatriating its constitution, achieving full independence, and witnessing immense growth.”

The king continued: “Canada has embraced its British, French, and Indigenous roots, and become a bold, ambitious, innovative country that is bilingual, truly multicultural.”

He also drew comparisons with post-War instability, recalling his mother’s speeches from that era.

Charles said: “Freedom and democracy were under threat. Today, Canada faces another critical moment.

“The Canadian government is determined to protect democracy and freedom.”

Key elements of the Canadian government's plans for the future include reinvestment in the Canadian Armed Forces and the ReArm Europe initiative.

Former prime ministers Justin Trudeau, 53, and Stephen Harper, 65, were in attendance at the king's speech and Charles was accompanied by Queen Camilla as they arrived at Parliament in a horse-drawn carriage escorted by 28 horses.

Charles added Canada must “build new alliances and a new economy that serves all Canadians”.

He also underscored the government’s commitment to the protection of French language and Quebec culture, saying: “They define the country that Canadians, and I, love so much. Canada is a country where official and Indigenous languages are respected and celebrated.”