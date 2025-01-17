Meg Bellamy would love to see Meghan, Duchess of Sussex play herself on 'The Crown'.

Meg Bellamy starred on the hit drama series

The 43-year-old royal retired from acting upon marrying Prince Harry in 2018, but Meg thinks the former 'Suits' star would be the best person to portray her on the hit TV show.

Speaking to the media at the launch of Cirque du Soleil Corteo at London's Royal Albert Hall, Meg said: "Who would play Meghan Markle? I've never thought about that. She is an actress, I feel like only she could do it justice, really."

'The Crown' focused on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the show ran from 2016 until 2023.

The sixth and final season of the drama series covered the period between 1997 and 2005, and Meg is convinced that it stopped at the perfect time.

The actress - who played Catherine, Princess of Wales on the hit drama series - said: "I think it stopped at a very good point, while it's still a historical drama, rather than, in Peter Morgan's words, a more journalistic approach. I think it stopped at a good time.

"I just think it stopped at a good time, who knows? I'm not a writer - not yet anyway."

Meg relished playing the princess on 'The Crown' and she still has fond memories of filming at the University of St Andrews, where the 43-year-old princess studied.

Meg said: "We filmed around the university there and that was really, really special, because that's where Kate and William went to university, so it was very cool to be there.

"We were on the campus, there were a lot of students and we were invading their space and privacy. They were very gracious."