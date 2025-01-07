Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has announced the death of her rescue dog.

The 43-year-old former actress - who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 before they relinquished royal duties in favour of a life in LA two years later - took to her newly-relaunched Instagram on Tuesday (07.01.25) to reveal that her beagle Guy had passed away and reminisced about how he had been with her through so many key moments of the last decade.

She wrote: "In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love.

"They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.

"If you followed me on instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him - and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort.

"He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. "Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H [Harry] and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.

"I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so."

Alongside her lengthy post, Meghan included a video montage of her canine companion spending time with herself and her family over the years.

The former 'Suits' star - who has Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet with Harry - is due to return to screens as part of her new Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' in the coming days and hopes that viewers will realise just how "devastated" she is at the loss when they see him on the show.

She added: "Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too."

Meghan admitted that she has cried several tears over the death of Guy and signed off her message thanking the pooch for the "unconditional love" he has provided her with.

She said: "I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.

"Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know."