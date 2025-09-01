Meghan, Duchess of Sussex believes breakfast time is "sacred".

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex cherishes breakfast time

The former Suits star serves a hot meal to husband Prince Harry and their children Prince Archie, six, and four-year-old Princess Lilibet most mornings because she treasures the time they spend at the start of the day engaging in conversation and taking a "minute of calm".

Speaking to Tan France on her show With Love, Meghan, she said: “The ritual of breakfast, it’s a sacred time as a family. You pace it. You can talk about what they’re excited for the day. So just take a minute of calm before the day, wherever the day is going to end up taking you."

The 44-year-old duchess insisted making breakfast doesn't have to be a "big undertaking".

Preparing French toast, she said: "I make hot breakfast most mornings for the kids and my husband. But it’s not as complicated as people think it is. This is so easy to make.

"It feels like a big undertaking, but you’re just slicing bread and dunking it in eggs and calling it a day.”

Tan said: "You’re at the griddle. They’re not just eating cereal."

Meghan agreed: “Yes, fried eggs and pancakes."

However, the As Ever founder admitted she likes to add "surprise" ingredients to the breakfast and works to ensure the meal looks good on the plate.

She said: "I like to do surprise pancakes for the kids, so I always put some ground flax seeds, pour some chia seeds. And Lili will ask me, ‘Can I have chia seeds? I want it to have freckles.’

“One thing I do with my kids — and I will say that it takes a bit more time — I like the presentation for them. Archie will say, ‘Oh, mama, that looks beautiful.' "

Meghan previously admitted that although she "loves" maknig breakfast for her family, it doesn't always take a lot of effort.

She told People magazine earlier this year: “I’m up before my kids are, so I’m normally up at 6:30, and then I get them up and dressed for the day, and we go downstairs.

"I love making breakfast for my family.

“My husband and Archie both love fried eggs.

"There’s a lot of bacon around here. And then sometimes you don’t have time for all that, and you just put a frozen waffle in the toaster and call it a day. And there’s no shame in that either.”