Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is releasing new lifestyle products

The former Suits star launched the first items in her lifestyle range in April but the collection - which included jams, teas, and biscuits - sold out in just 45 minutes, and she has now revealed some "delicious surprises" are on the way, as well as some old favourites.

The As Ever Instagram account shared a photo of pancakes topped with syrup and raspberries and was captioned: "“Oh yes, honey…sweet things await. Mark your calendars for June 20 at 8 a.m. PT - we’re bringing back your favorites, plus some delicious surprises you won’t want to miss!"

Meghan reshared the post on her own Instagram Story.

She captioned it: “So much love has gone into this...and I can't wait to share it with you this Friday, June 20th!”

Meghan - who has Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, with husband Prince Harry - teased on 4 June that As Ever products would be back on sale later this month.

She announced on Instagram: "To all who’ve been wondering and waiting, thank you! Your favorites are returning, plus a few NEW things we can’t wait to show you. Coming this month...get excited!(sic)"

The announcement at the beginning of the month came after the 43-year-old royal had announced she had put As Ever on "pause" until it was "completely stable" and she had a strategy in place to scale up production.

Speaking to guest Tina Knowles on her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, she said: "You can say, 'Oh, I made this in my house' ... I'm going, 'I just picked these strawberries, and it's so great! Look, I just put a little bit of sugar and some Meyer lemon', and you try to scale that up and you're wanting to manage expectations, but you want to share the thing you've worked so hard on."

Meghan compared the launch to a "sneaker drop" and noted that while the “scarcity mentality at the beginning might be a hook for people”, she didn't want to annoy shoppers.

She added: “I don’t want you to eat that jam once every six months. I want that to be on your shelf all the time.

“So for me at the moment, with As Ever, it was great. We planned for a year and then everything sells out in 45 minutes.

“Yes, amazing – great news. Then what do you do? And then you say ‘OK, we planned as best as we could’. Are we going to replenish and sell out again in an hour? Or is that annoying as a customer?

“I’m looking at it saying ‘just pause’. That happened. Let’s wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need.”