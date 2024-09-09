Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is going through a "chapter of joy" in her life.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is going through a 'chapter of joy'

The 43-year-old former actress - who has children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with husband Prince Harry - is determined to be grateful for "all aspects" of her life and wants to enjoy all her experiences.

Meghan was a surprise guest at an event for Oprah Winfrey's book club on Saturday (07.09.24) night and MailOnline reports she told guests assembled at the Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, California: "I'm looking at this time as my chapter of joy. The more you are able to look at your life and really, truly recognise and be able to be grateful for your life - you have to be grateful for all aspects of it.

"My intentionality is to enjoy this chapter and be able to love through every piece of this as best we can."

The event was also attended by actor Marco Leone, astrology and psychology expert Dr Jennifer Freed, and author, teacher and psychic medium Laura Lynne Jackson, with the latter hailing the duchess as one of the evening's "light-filled speakers".

Godmothers, which is co-owned by literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, is promoting celebrity books including Meghan’s children’s tale ‘The Bench’ and Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir, with the autobiography found at the front of the shop as part of its ‘Hometown Heroes’ shelf.

He is being billed as belonging to the community despite spending most of his life being raised in Britain before he quit the country with Meghan for a new life in the US in January 2020.

Meghan and Oprah, 70, have been friends for years, with the chat show host one of the guests at the duchess’ wedding to Harry in May 2018.

Her and Harry’s $14 million Montecito mansion is close to Oprah’s home, and in 2021, the former 'Suits' star and her husband famously sat down with the broadcaster for an 85-miniute interview.