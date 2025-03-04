Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is excited to see 'Suits' get a "breath of fresh air".

The 43-year-old former actress and royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - rose to fame as Rachel Zane in the beloved legal drama from 2011 to 2017, and she's weighed in on the upcoming 'Suits LA' revival.

She told PEOPLE magazine: “I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air.”

Meghan described the show as a "time capsule", and revealed she has still kept an iconic costume from her time on set.

She added: “['Suits'] is a time capsule for me — I still have the pencil skirt from the first episode! That’s the one thing I kept."

Creator Aaron Korsh recently made it clear that the door is open for Meghan if she ever wanted to return to the show.

He told the same outlet: "So, look, to me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor.

"I think for me that's a little... My brain blows up at the thought of that. So I think it blows up the world too much.

"Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back."

'Suits L.A.' will star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor who has "reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Patrick J. Adams - Meghan's former co-star - previously revealed that the duchess is open to making an appearance on 'Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast'.

Patrick - who played Mike Ross on the hit show - said on 'TODAY' back in October: "When we first decided to do the podcast, we wanted to reach out to everybody to say what our intentions were, why we were doing it, what we were not interested in doing [which was] gossiping or telling anyone else's story."

Patrick claimed that the duchess has already expressed her interest in joining the show.

He shared: "Meghan was one of the first to respond with a lovely text message, saying that she'd love to come and help in any way possible."