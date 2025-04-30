Meghan, Duchess of Sussex thinks Prince Harry is "a fox".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are more in love than ever

The As Ever founder married the 40-year-old royal in May 2018 after around 18 months of dating, but she feels they are more in their "honeymoon period" now because they have the time and space to "enjoy each other" - and she still thinks her spouse is "very, very handsome".

Explaining why she feels more in love now than ever before, Meghan said on 'The Jamie Kern Lima Show' podcast: “You have to imagine, at the beginning, everyone is like butterflies.

"And then we immediately went into the trenches together — right out of the gate, like six months into dating. So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. And that’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now."

Asked if she believes they’ll be married forever, she replied: “Yes.

“He’s also a fox. If you haven’t noticed, my husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful."

The 43-year-old duchess compared her relationship with Harry - with whom she has Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet - to the 'Super Mario Bros.' video games because she knows he will do whatever he can to keep their family "safe and protected".

She gushed: "It's not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you.

"H, that man loves me so much. Look what we've built? We have a beautiful life, we have two healthy children.

"I always think about it like the end of 'Super Mario Bros.'. When you get to the final final level and they say, 'Slay the dragon, save the princess.' I'm like, that's my husband.

"He's constantly going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected, and we're uplifted and still make time for date nights."

The former 'Suits' actress often refers to Harry simply by his first initial and she explained his nickname stuck from when they were having to speak "in code" to keep their relationship under wraps when they first got together.

She said: “Probably at the beginning of us dating, when everything was in code.

""People didn’t know we were dating for, talk about memory lane, so long ago. I mean, it’ll be our seven-year wedding anniversary soon. I couldn’t tell anyone who I was dating, and who was keeping [the secret], so I think we were just on a letter basis...

“It stuck."

Host Jamie noted: “There'll be tons of people there, and he'll say 'M,' and you'll say 'H,' and our friends say 'M'. It just is a thing.”

Meghan added: "I like it. I love nicknames."