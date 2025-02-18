Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has renamed her lifestyle brand.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is renaming her lifestyle brand

The former actress announced her venture last March as American Riviera Orchard, but ahead of the launch of her Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan', she has now revealed the company will be called As Ever because she didn't want to be "limited" to products only sourced in her neighbourhood.

She explained in a video shared to Instagram: "The cat’s out of the bag. I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about.

"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighbourhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever."

The 43-year-old duchess hopes As Ever can be an extension as her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, which she closed down in 2017 amid her relationship with Prince Harry.

She added: "As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do.

"And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first.

"Of course, there will be fruit preserves; I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam. But there are so many more products that I I just love, and now it's time to share them with you. So I just can’t wait for you to see it. Thanks guys!"

In a caption for the video, Meghan - who has Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet with Harry - pledged to share "behind-the-scenes tidbits" and expressed her excitement for the brand launch.

She wrote: "Some of you may have heard whispers about what I've been creating.

"In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on. I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.

"‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’. If you've followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me.

"This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.

"I will keep sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love… As ever, Meghan."

Since launching her @meghan Instagram account at the beginning of this year, the former 'Suits' star has signed off nearly all of her posts with, "As Ever, Meghan" or "As Ever, M".