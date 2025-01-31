Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will give viewers an "authentic look" at herself in her new Netflix show, according to pal Abigail Spencer.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is launching her latest Netflix show in March

The 43-year-old royal stars in lifestyle series 'With Love, Meghan' with a number of celebrity friends including her former 'Suits' co-star Abigail Spencer, who admits she feels "grateful" to have been given the opportunity to share the screen with the duchess again because she "learned a lot".

Abigail told PEOPLE: "What I'm so excited about is that people will really get an authentic look at the woman that I love and know.

"Also, you're gonna learn a lot. I learned a lot from her and she actually gets to teach me something on the show. I'm just so grateful.

"It's really from her heart. It really is with love."

The series shows Meghan cooking and dishing out practical advice that she believes people can use in their everyday life and also features Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling and Alice Waters.

Mindy - who is mum to three kids - previously admitted she jumped at the chance to have Meghan cook for her on maternity leave last year.

Speaking to Deadline at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the 45-year-old actress spilled: "I was just in my maternity leave and Meghan texted me and said, ‘Hey do you want to come be in my show and come to Montecito and have me cook for you?'

"And I was like, ‘Yeah that sounds perfect, I would love to do that.'"

Mindy anticipated being wowed by Meghan’s culinary abilities and she didn’t disappoint. Praising her pal’s kitchen skills, she said: "Well I think of myself as kind of an OK cook, but she unsurprisingly blew me out of the water.

"The thing about her recipes and being there was that it was just really accessible. She has a garden from scratch which I could never do, and chickens. They would probably all die if I tried to take care of chickens."

She added of Meghan's husband, Harry, Duke of Sussex: "Harry was there, but he didn't cook for me. But I hear he's actually a pretty good cook. He knows his way around a kitchen."

A show description from Netflix states: "This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.

‘With Love, Meghan’ features eight 30-minute episodes and will premiere on the streaming platform on March 4.