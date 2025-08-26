Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says it was Prince Harry who first told her “I love you” in the early days of their relationship.

Sharing new details about their romance in the second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the 44-year-old former actress opens up about her family life with her husband Prince Harry, 40, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in the third episode of the new series.

She was joined in conversation by Queer Eye presenter Tan France, 42, who asked when she knew she was in love with the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan said: “Yes, that was on our third date,” referring to a week-long safari trip the couple took to Botswana in 2016.

She added: “We met in Botswana and we camped for five days together. You really get to know each other when you’re in a little tent together and it’s like – what is that outside the tent? That’s an elephant. Are we going to be safe? Yeah, you’re safe. OK.”

When Tan asked who had first spoken the words “I love you”, Meghan replied: “He told me.”

Tan then teased her, saying she was blushing and adding he would stop the line of questioning.

The series, which premiered on Netflix on Tuesday (26.08.25), also provides glimpses into the Sussexes’ private life.

And Meghan shared details about Harry’s 40th birthday in September 2024, which he spent at a charity tennis tournament.

The event honoured her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen and her late son, George.

Meghan said she created customised baseball caps to mark the occasion.

She explained: “I made baseball caps for everyone that read, ‘PH40,’ in honour of Harry’s birthday.”

The Netflix series also revisited Meghan’s acting past after she was initially best known for playing Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits before marrying into the royal family.

It also explores her life since stepping back as a working royal.

In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties – dubbed “Megxit” – relocating to North America, pursuing financial independence and redefining their roles beyond the British monarchy.

Season two of With Love, Meghan is now available to stream worldwide.