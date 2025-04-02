Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sold out the first batch of her new As Ever products within half-an-hour.

The 43-year-old unveiled the pricing for her new lifestyle brand on Wednesday (02.04.25), with wildflower honey with honeycomb selling for $28 and raspberry jam for $14, with flower sprinkles for $15.

Despite the prices, the collection, which also features shortbread and crepe mixes at $14 each and herbal tea blends for $12, sold out when it launched in the US within 30 minutes.

A source told The Daily Telegraph the items would be released in limited quantities and quickly marked as sold out to generate demand, a common marketing strategy.

The first As Ever collection consists of eight products and is described as “a glimpse” into Meghan’s approach to “elevated, everyday living”, inspired by her passion for cooking and entertaining.

The items have been developed in partnership with Netflix, following the release of her cooking series, ‘With Love, Meghan’, last month.

Netflix is understood to have overseen the production of the As Ever range.

Meghan described the launch as a “pivotal moment” in her As Ever newsletter, highlighting the repurposable jam packaging.

She said: “Of course, you’ll find the raspberry spread that started it all presented in keepsake packaging that you can repurpose to tuck away love notes or special treasures, and to remember this pivotal moment with me. Think of it as our time capsule.

“I hope when you see what I’ve worked so hard to create, you’re encouraged to know that whatever life brings, you can do it too.”

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that As Ever products would be available for shipping across the United States, with plans to expand globally.

To celebrate the launch, Meghan shared a video of herself and her mother, Doria Ragland, 68, making a banana pudding inspired by her grandmother’s recipe.

Addressing criticism of her daughter following the Netflix series, Doria said: “Everyone is coming in hot these days.”

The new product range is described as “the staples Meghan turns to time and again in her own kitchen and daily life”, designed to “infuse warmth, beauty, and intention into daily rituals”.

Future collections will be released “seasonally,” with new versions “inspired by Meghan’s personal essence”.

The launch coincided with the announcement of a new chief operating officer for As Ever, Melissa Kalimov, who has “over 15 years of experience in scaling brands”.

Meghan promoted the sale with multiple Instagram posts to her 2.6 million followers.

On Tuesday (01.04.25) night, she shared a video of herself dancing while cooking, writing: “From the start to the finish. What an adventure it’s been. One more sleep!”

Meghan also thanked “the fellas who have been with me on every creative endeavour for over a decade”, including make-up artist Daniel Martin, who appeared in her TV series, and photographer Jake Rosenberg.