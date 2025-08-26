Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was "not well" when she was separated from her children for "almost three weeks".

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has opened up about how much she misses her children when they are apart

The 44-year-old royal is mother to Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, with her husband Prince Harry and she's revealed she struggles to be apart from them for an extended period of time.

During an episode of the new season of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, she spoke to Queer Eye star Tan France about her love of motherhood - revealing she wanted to have kids ever since she was a little girl. She said: "I'd receive my allowance and I'd go to Kmart and buy a real diaper bag. I'd want a real diaper bag to take care of my doll. I always wanted to be mom. I love it.

"It’s better than I ever expected."

The conversation then moved on to how much she will miss them both when they eventually grow up and leave home - with the duchess admitting she hates being away from them.

She said: "I’ll miss them so much [when they leave home]. You want to be the parent who’s like yes, go do it. Go do your thing. Go live that life. But I’m going to miss you so much ...

"The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks. I was ... not well."

Meghan is believed to be referring to her trip to Europe with Prince Harry in 2022. The couple left their kids at home in California to visit Europe and the UK and they ended up staying away much longer than planned following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Harry previously opened up about the lengthy trip in his 2023 book Spare, writing: "Our quick trip would now be an odyssey. Another 10 days, at least.

"Difficult days at that.

"More, we'd have to be away from the children for longer than we'd planned, longer than we'd ever been."

He went on to add that after being reunited with the kids, the couple "couldn't stop hugging the children, couldn't let them out of our sight".

In Meghan's TV show, she went on to admit to Tan there are some elements of UK life she misses since moving back to her native California - revealing she

used to love listening to UK radio station Magic FM.

She said: "Honestly one of the things I miss the most about the UK is the radio station called Magic."

Tan then joked: "Magic FM. Wow! Now sorry to say this to you publicly, but that’s such a grandma station."

Meghan joked: "I’ll be that grandma".