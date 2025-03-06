Prince Harry "vowed" to "always date" his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 40-year-old royal began dating the then-'Suits' star in 2016 and the 43-year-old former actress - who went on to marry Harry in 2021 - recalled how in the early days of their romance, she shared with the prince some important relationship advice she'd been given while babysitting during her college days.

In a preview from her upcoming appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Megan told how the dad of the children she was looking after said to her: "Meghan, when you meet your person one day, I want him to say to you the same thing that I said to my wife when we got married which is, 'I vow to always date my wife.' "

She added: "And I told H that when we started dating, and he goes, 'I vow to always date you'.

"So we have this connection, I think, because we're so committed to treating each other the same way you did before had a ring on it. Before it was locked down. When you're just courting each other and you can see all the good and joy during that butterfly period."

The duchess "did not expect" to fall in love with the prince, who she described as the "funniest, sweetest, most charming" man and an "amazing father".

She said: "I mean, look, life is full of surprises. I did not expect to meet H and for this to be our love story and, you know, I'm very lucky."

The 'With Love, Meghan' star revealed she always records a bedtime video for children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, when she is away from home.

She said: "I always make it a point when I'm travelling, If I can't do bedtime stories with my kids - because Archie and Lili are just three and five - so I'll always pack a really thin book and videotape myself reading it.

"So whoever is reading them, Poppa can say, 'Here's Momma reading a bedtime story', you find ways you can show up for each other."

When it comes to her kids, Meghan can see Harry in them when they pronounce words such as zebra with "a British accent".

The full interview with Meghan airs on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' on Thursday (06.03.25).