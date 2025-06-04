Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has paid tribute to her daughter Princess Lilibet on her birthday.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Lilibet (c) Instagram

The former 'Suits' actress - who also has six-year-old son Prince Archie with husband Prince Harry - took to Instagram on Wednesday (04.06.25) to mark the "beautiful" tot's special day, and she also expressed her gratitude for fans who have sent birthday well-wshes to the youngster.

Meghan shared a previously-unseen black and white photo of herself and Lilibet embracing on a boat, a rare picture in which the youngster's face could be seen, and another of her cradling her daugher shortly after she was born.

She wrote alongside the photos: "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!

"Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it.

"Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"

Just a week ago, Meghan shared a short video of herself and Lilibet tending to the family bees together.

The pair donned matching white beekeeper suits, which the child paired with rainbow boots, and they walked to a hive together.

Captioning the video - which played the 1969 song 'Sugar, Sugar' by The Archies in the background - Meghan wrote: "Look at all of that fresh honeycomb!

"Harvesting honey with my little honey. (Like mother, like daughter; she's even wearing my gloves)."

Meghan recently spoke of her desire to raise a "very strong" daughter and a confident son.

She said at the Time100 Summit in New York: "I'm conscious of not just raising very strong and confident young woman, but also having a son. I think it's just as paramount of importance for young men to be raised with a confidence and sense of self that is going to empower the women around them too.

"It starts with whatever is going on internally. When I am able to not even just tune out whatever that noise is, [but] to really not give it any credence, that has become so much a part of my day-to-day life."

The 43-year-old duchess also revealed how she deals with criticism of herself and her family, explaining she has "made a very, very conscious effort to create boundaries for myself and for my mental health, for my well-being and certainly to role model that as well for my children".

