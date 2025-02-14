Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is "beyond proud" of Prince Harry.

The 43-year-old former actress has been married to the Duke of Sussex, 40, since 2018 and took to social media on Valentine's Day (14.02.25) to post a romantic message to him while he is still in Canada for the Invictus Games.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of them kissing during a meal, she wrote on Instagram: "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created.

My love, I will eat burgers and fries and fish and chips with you forever. Thank you for you.

#lovewins

"As ever,

M"

Harry - who has Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilbet with the former 'Suits' star - set up for wounded and sick military personnel and veterans in 2014.

Last week, he told the 40,000 assembled in the stadium: "In this moment of difficulty and division in many parts of the world, we gather here in Vancouver in a spirit of unity. We represent 23 nations. Speak many different languages and reflect the full breadth of the world’s religions and faiths.

"Beyond any differences, here at the Invictus Games, we are grounded in mutual respect, competing fiercely but believing in one another, supporting one another and rooting for one another.

"Listen, the Games were born more than a decade ago from a promise that I made to myself — a promise to uphold my obligation, my sacred obligation after my own decade and privilege of military service — to do whatever I could to help my fellow brothers and sisters heal and to champion everything that we stand for.

"Over the past decade, I've lost count of the times that we've heard you tell us that the Invictus Games 'saved you.' Respectfully, I disagree. Invictus didn't save you. You saved yourself.

"It was you who pushed through the doubt and despair. You who summited your own mountain and brought us along with you. It was you who kept going even when you didn’t think you had any more to give. We didn’t do that. You did.

"The Games simply reveal what is already within you. That scarcest — and most precious — of the world’s resources: character. A spirit of fortitude and perseverance that can never be defeated.

"That is the magic of the Invictus Games.

"At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody — the way you carry yourselves — not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day...your courage, your resilience, your humanity...illuminate a path forward for us all."