Meghan, Duchess of Sussex turned to Indian medicine during her pregnancies.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex turned to alternative medicine

The 43-year-old former actress - who has Prince Archie, six, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet with husband Prince Harry - turned to the aurveda health system, which aims to promote balance in the body, mind and spirit, when expecting her children, with a lot of the advice she received relating to her diet.

Speaking on her 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast, she said: “During my pregnancies I had an ayurvedic doctor and so much of it was about seeing food as medicine.”

The latest episode of the podcast saw Meghan in conversation with Hannah Mendoza, the co-founder of "superfood" drinks company Clevr Blends, and they discussed the powers of adaptogenic mushrooms, with the duchess admitting people dismiss her as "hippy dippy" when she praises the benefits of the non-psychoactive foods.

She said: “I think a lot of people when they hear mushrooms think ‘oh okay she’s just being hippy dippy and grounded’ and all these things.

"[If people] aren’t familiar with adaptogens, you can go to this place of ‘oh it’s feeling a little psychedelic and super woowoo' [but they are] “part of our natural ecosystem and dietary system.

“It’s really just a food trend that I believe you were far ahead of in terms of saying ‘hold on, these have properties that in some way make you feel differently’ in a really safe way."

Meghan invested in Clevr Blends - which uses adaptogens, superfoods and probiotics to promote "better energy, stress and sleep" when she and Harry left royal life for California and later brought her "wonderful neighbour" Oprah Winfrey on board to endorse the firm on Instagram.

And after Hannah admitted she "fell on the floor" when she saw the broadcasting legend's video, Meghan explained she had shared the projects with her because she wanted the company to "authentically" succeed.

She said: “I’m fortunate that some of the people I want to share it with also have reach, and I remember calling you and saying ‘look I just want to share it with my neighbour’, my wonderful neighbour, Ms Oprah Winfrey, and it was a turmeric latte that I loved the most."