Mike Tindall keeps things formal with his mother-in-law Princess Anne.

Mike Tindall refers to wife Zara's mother Princess Anne in a formal way

The former England rugby star - who has been married to King Charles' niece Zara Tindall since 2011 - was asked how he addresses the Princess Royal in private and he admitted it isn't any different to the way other people speak to her in public.

When asked by host Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' (04.11.24) what he calls his mother-in-law, Mike responded: "Ma'am."

Last year, Mike and his 'The Good, The Bad and The Rugby' podcast co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell secured a joint interview with Anne, Prince William, and Catherine, Princess of Wales in their capacities as patrons of Scottish, Welsh and English rugby respectively.

And the former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant praised his in-laws for being "amazing" guests.

He said of their appearance: "They were amazing.

"Rugby has been going through a tough time and we wanted to showcase why it brings people together from all backgrounds, it's such an inclusive sport, but it also creates great human beings.

"It was more important to showcase why they like sport, why Princess Anne has been a patron of [the Scottish Rugby Union] for 37 years and why she loves the characters in the game.

"It accepts all fans and they come from all sides."

Mike previously shared that the royal family don't live like 'Downton Abbey'.

He opened up on his experiences with the royals, and how late monarch Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a more "normal" life, despite people expecting it to be likes a scene from Julian Fellowes' period drama.

In his new book 'The Good, the Bad and the Rugby - Unleashed' - which he co-wrote with James and Alex - he said: "I'm sometimes asked if the Queen did informality like 'normal' people, and the answer to that is yes.

"Her life wasn't like an episode of 'Downton Abbey', with meals on long tables and everyone dressed in their finery every night."