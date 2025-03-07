Mindy Kaling had "a great time" on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's new TV show.

Mindy Kaling loved her experience on the Netflix show

The 45-year-old actress is a long-time friend of the duchess and Mindy enjoyed the experience of filming 'With Love, Meghan' alongside her showbiz pal.

During an appearance on 'The View', Mindy shared: "I had a great time.

"I noticed that whenever I do something related to Meghan it becomes …"

Then, Whoopi Goldberg - who co-hosts 'The View' - suggested that it becomes "big news", and Mindy agreed wholeheartedly.

The Hollywood star added: "We were making sandwiches and, you know, then they’ll push in on my face on TikTok and they’ll be like, ‘Look at this emotion you felt.' And I honestly didn’t even remember, because we shot it, like, nine months ago."

Mindy loved filming with the duchess. However, the actress insisted that she was appearing on 'The View' to promote 'Running Point', the new comedy series that she's co-created.

Mindy said: "I loved my time with Meghan. I’m also like, let her promote her show, I’m here to talk about 'Running Point'."

'With Love, Meghan' is a lifestyle TV series hosted by the duchess and the show features appearances from some of her showbiz friends, including Mindy, Abigail Spencer and Roy Choi.

During the second episode, the duchess corrected Mindy when she referred to her as Meghan Markle.

The former 'Suits' actress - who has Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with Prince Harry - explained: "It’s so funny you keep saying Markle. You know it’s Sussex now?

"You have kids and you go, 'I share my name with my children.' I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go, this is our family name. Our little family now."