Prince William was Miranda Kerr's first celebrity crush.

The 41-year-old star has admitted to being obsessed by the British royal during her younger years.

The brunette beauty - who was married to actor Orlando Bloom between 2010 and 2013 - told Us Weekly: "My celebrity crush growing up was Prince William."

Despite this, Miranda has admitted to feeling "most starstruck" when she met yoga teacher Gurmukh.

The model has rubbed shoulders with some of the world's most famous people, but she's admitted to being in awe of Gurmukh, who is considered to be a pioneer in the field of pre-natal yoga.

Miranda - who is married to billionaire businessman Evan Spiegel - said: "My most starstruck moment was the first time I met Gurmukh.

"She brought Kundalini yoga to the western world. I’ve practised Kundalini yoga since I was 17 years old, and it was a dream to meet her and do Kundalini yoga together."

Miranda revealed that meditation has become an important part of her daily routine.

The runway star explained: "I’ve been meditating daily for over 20 years. It’s one of the first things I do in the morning and one of the last things I do at night. I learned and often do TM meditation [Transcendental Meditation], or sometimes I will use the Insight Timer app for guided meditations."

Miranda has enjoyed huge success in her career, modelling for the likes of Victoria's Secret and Maybelline.

But if she wasn't modelling, Miranda would love to do something "health and wellness-related".

She said: "For an alternate profession, I’d still be doing something health and wellness-related.

"I’ve always been fascinated by psychology and nutrition, and how the mind and body are so connected."